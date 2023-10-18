Kamarajar Nagar residents seek proper roads

October 18, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A group of members of residents’ welfare association from Kamarajar Nagar here submitted a petition to the Corporation seeking metalled and blacktopped roads.

In their petition submitted to Mayor P.M. Saravanan on Tuesday at the weekly redress grievance redress meeting, the Association said their habitations in ward 7 opposite District Court Complex had many mud roads in contravention of a State government rule that all roads within a municipal corporation should be metalled and blacktopped.

Hence, considering the easy commuting of the residents and to avert accidents on the muddy and slushy roads during rain, the Corporation should lay tar roads. Streetlights must also be installed along Janaki Street and the 40-feet mud road to ensure the safety of people at night, the association said.

A group of Naam Thamizhar Katchi cadre submitted a petition seeking renovation of the Corporation Park near Muppidathi Amman Temple Street in Sardharpuram in ward 17 and another petition sought establishment of a library in Bose Market in Tirunelveli Town.

Traders of Swami Nellaiyappar High Road submitted a petition seeking proper corrections in the recently constructed storm water drain to discharge stagnant rainwater into the channel. They said the storm water drainage channel from Thiruvalluvar 2-tier Bridge to Tirunelveli Town Arch had been covered with concrete slabs. Besides obstructing the draining of rainwater stagnating along the road into the channel, it also prevented sanitary workers from removing blockage in the channel.

Hence, the Corporation should make the corrective measures before the onset of northeast monsoon to avert stagnation of rainwater on this newly-laid road.

Correspondent of TDTA Primary School at Thatchanallur submitted a petition seeking desilting and repairing of the damaged drainage channel near the school. Since sewage overflowing from the drainage channel was causing insanitary conditions near the school, it should be repaired properly and desilted, he prayed.

Petitions were also submitted for impounding stray cattle roaming along the road, causing accidents involving two-wheelers.