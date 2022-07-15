Kamaraj rule was the best model in Tamil Nadu, says G.K. Vasan

The Tamil Maanila Congress leader says now things have changed for the worse in the State under the leadership of the DMK

Celebrating the 120th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj in Madurai, Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) leader and Rajya Sabha MP G.K. Vasan on Friday said Kamaraj rule in Tamil Nadu was the ‘best model’ ever in the country.

Showering encomiums on the late leader’s simple life and towering objectives, he said Kamaraj rule created a silent revolution six decades ago in education, agriculture and industry. Tamil Nadu enjoyed the status of a surplus power State.

Kamaraj was instrumental in opening educational institutions and feeding poor children. To ensure there was no difference between the rich and the poor, he introduced uniform in schools.

However, things had changed for the worse in Tamil Nadu under the leadership of the DMK, with the State losing its sheen in every sphere. Self-appointed leaders in power, however, claimed to have kept their promises. People could not be deceived all the time. They would watch and show their anger in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Vasan said, adding under the DMK regime liquor outlets had dashed the hopes of the younger generations.

It was a shame to see youngsters in uniforms consuming liquor. It was all the more shocking to see many youngsters getting addicted to online rummy. Various crimes were happening daily. Law and order situation had dipped to a new low, giving an impression that there was no law and order in the State, he said.

Tasmac leakage

Rubbishing claims of ‘leakage’ of liquor by Tasmac, Mr. Vasan said it was a clear case of looting public money. The DMK, which had promised of prohibition during electioneering, had not only chosen to remain quiet but also indulged in stealing liquor under the guise of ‘ leakage’. Media reports showed that ganja and other narcotics were freely available.

Mr. Vasan said it was unfortunate to talk about all this on the birth anniversary of Kamarajar, but the TMC would not shy away from criticising the government and the rulers. He also criticised the DMK for failing to fulfil its poll promise of curbing unemployment.

Many welfare schemes for the economically weaker sections such as ‘Amma Unavagams’ and ‘ Thalikku Thangam’ had been stopped, and they were the ‘achievements’ of the DMK govt in the last one year, he said.

Lauding the Central government for its performance, he said at a time when many countries were in a shambles, India was not only safe, but also being viewed as a world leader. It was due to a strong leadership and transparent governance, Mr. Vasan said, adding administration of COVID-19 vaccines to the eligible population of the country was a very big achievement.