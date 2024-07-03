GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kamaraj College students along with SFI protest for 2nd day condemning fee hike

Published - July 03, 2024 08:32 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
The Students Federation of India stages protest in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Members of Students Federation of India stage protest in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

 

Students of Kamaraj College in association with Students Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest for the second day on Wednesday outside the college to condemn the increase in college fee. 

The students alleged that the college administration had increased the fee to ₹49,000 from ₹45,000 and refused to heed to their demands and requisitions. Hence, the protest was organised to force the administration to revoke the hike in fee. 

M. Kishore Kumar, SFI, Thoothukudi district, said, “As there are no government colleges in the city, all students had to join either of the two government-aided colleges, Kamaraj College and V.O. Chidambaram Colleges. So, the college administration without any hesitancy is increasing the fee.” 

Government arts and science colleges in Thoothukudi were located only on the outskirts of the district like Thiruchendur, Vilathikulam and Kovilpatti, which left the students residing in the city and nearby areas with no option but to choose either of the two colleges, he added.  

“Most of the students who study in Kamaraj College are sons and daughters from fisherfolk families or salt pan workers. Most of the workers who lost their jobs in salt pans due to floods have not recovered from it yet. In this situation, parents cannot afford the fee hike,” Mr. Kumar said.  

In order to distort the protest organised to voice their for genuine demands, the college administration was passing false information about the students to their families, he alleged. “Whatever happens, we will not drop our protest until the fee hike notification of the administration is revoked,” he said.  

