Kamal Hassan moves High Court to quash FIRs against him

Madurai

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday seeking to quash the First Information Reports registered against him by the Thoothukudi police and the Aravakurichi police in Karur district in two separate cases.

In his separate petitions, Kamal Hassan sought the quash of the FIR registered against him by Thoothukudi police in connection with the anti-Sterlite protest. He sought the quash of the FIR registered against him by Aravakurichi police in connection with remarks he made about Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, in Karur district.

During the course of the hearing, the State informed the High Court that the probe in the Thoothukudi case was transferred to the CB-CID. Taking cognisance of the submission, Justice R. Hemalatha granted time to the petitioner to amend the petition and add the CB-CID as respondent. The case was adjourned.

With regard to the petition pertaining to the Aravakurichi case, the State submitted that the police had filed the charge sheet in the case. Taking note of the submission, the judge dismissed the petition.