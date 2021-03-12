Kamal Hassan moves High Court to quash FIRs against him

Madurai
Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday seeking to quash the First Information Reports registered against him by the Thoothukudi police and the Aravakurichi police in Karur district in two separate cases.
In his separate petitions, Kamal Hassan sought the quash of the FIR registered against him by Thoothukudi police in connection with the anti-Sterlite protest. He sought the quash of the FIR registered against him by Aravakurichi police in connection with remarks he made about Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, in Karur district.
During the course of the hearing, the State informed the High Court that the probe in the Thoothukudi case was transferred to the CB-CID. Taking cognisance of the submission, Justice R. Hemalatha granted time to the petitioner to amend the petition and add the CB-CID as respondent. The case was adjourned.
With regard to the petition pertaining to the Aravakurichi case, the State submitted that the police had filed the charge sheet in the case. Taking note of the submission, the judge dismissed the petition.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath