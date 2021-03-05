Kalyana mandapam owners told to follow EC guidelines

The Collector and District Election Officer G. S. Sameeran on Friday asked kalyana mandapam owners, cable TV operators and pawn brokers to follow the Election Commission of India’s guidelines.
Managers of kalyana mandapams and community halls were told to be vigilant while booking halls. They should seek the invitation card and family ration card of those who intend to conduct weddings or other functions.
In case of any suspicion, they can alert the election officials concerned in their jurisdiction.
He said that giving space to keep dhotis, sarees or other gift articles in the kalyana mandapams would attract not only punishment but also seizure and seal of the premises. Similar briefing was given to pawn brokers and financiers to ensure that no individual gets back gold jewellery in bulk. Any borrower, who had pledged his/her jewellery, can take back the jewellery. But proxy should not be allowed.
Likewise, he appealed to the cable TV operators and printing press owners to get the materials cleared by the Media Committee chaired by the District Election Officer. The printers shall not entertain any posters or billboards, which may trigger rift among caste/community or religion.
