’Kalloori Kanavu’ programme sees huge turnout of students in Dindigul

The objective of the Tamil Nadu government is not only to give education to the students, but also to make them successful in their career, said Dindigul District Collector M. N. Poongodi here on Thursday.

Inaugurating the “Kalloori Kanavu” programme under the “Naan Mudhalvan” scheme for the plus-two students, which helps aspirants to choose their curriculum from a wide range of choice, she said that the higher education campuses were now accessible to all who aspired to come up.

Be it for arts and science, or engineering, medicine or law, or agriculture and architect, the courses were explained to the students by experts and resource persons.

The Tamil Nadu government has developed an exclusive website for the benefit of the students. Likewise, for those students who wanted loans from the banks, they can access - www.vidyalakshmi.co.in for more details. She said that in Dindigul, they had disbursed around ₹18 crore as loans to over 300 students and said that getting loans was simplified and streamlined for the eligible students.

Thanking the district administration and the government, some of the participants said that they were benefited through the program. Mounika Sri from Dindigul Government Higher Secondary School said that it was useful to learn about very many courses available for freshers, who had just come out of finishing schools.

Another student Mohamed Toufiq from MSP School in Dindigul said that the courses and the future prospects gave clarity and also opportunities available in the job markets.

The programme saw over 2000 students from various schools across the district attending it. Many banks had put up stalls and explained the steps to be undertaken by the students for getting loans.

Apart from bankers, resource persons from various fields presented an overview on the courses available. Engineering colleges had displayed about the opportunities in Artificial Intelligence and Data Sciences, while arts colleges explained about the various branches in Commerce and other degrees.

