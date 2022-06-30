Kalloori Kanavu programme launched in Madurai

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy inaugurated ‘Kalloori Kanavu’, an initiative under ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ programme at Velammal College of Engineering and Technology in Viraganoor in Madurai.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Moorthy said ‘Kalloori Kanavu’ initiative provided information and guidance to students on higher education courses. The government was implementing various schemes for the benefit of the students.

‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ was launched to address learning gaps caused by COVID-19 pandemic. In a bid to prevent the girl students from dropping out and to encourage them to pursue higher education, the government had announced a scheme to provide monthly assistance to girl students, he said.

Following this, ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ programme was launched. It was aimed at the overall development of students. Students would be given adequate training so that they could acquire proficiency in Tamil and English. Under this scheme ‘Kalloori Kanavu’ had been launched to guide the students about higher education courses, the Minister said.

The youth should not only seek employment opportunities but also emerge as entrepreneurs, he said. More than 2,000 students participated in the event. Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore, Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and others were present.