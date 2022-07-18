Kallakurichi incident: Police on high vigil in Madurai city

With the violence in a private school in Kallakurichi on Sunday shocking the State, Madurai City police have beefed up security in all important junctions and roads to prevent any untoward incident.

Senior police officials have been put on round-the-clock duty at important junctions to prevent students or members of any organisation from gathering in any place for any form of protest with regard to the death of the girl student at the private school near Chinna Salem.

“All senior police officers, including Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar, and all Deputy Commissioners of Police were on night patrol across the city since 10 p.m. on Sunday,” a police officer said. “They are keeping a close watch in front of schools and colleges. Officials have also been posted at all vantage points to prevent people from different parts of the city/district from proceeding towards any important place like Tamukkam, Kalavasal, Teppakulam to stage any protest,” he added.

Similarly, Periyar bus stand, Mattuthavani Integrated bus stand, Kattabomman Statue junction and Railway station are under surveillance.

Vehicle checking is being conducted on at least two important roads under every police station limits to look out for suspicious people who could sit on protest.

"If even some of them are allowed to squat at a particular place, the issue could get snowballed," the police officer said.

The police have also denied permission for any kind of protest for any issue till the Kallakurichi issue gets subsided.

Printing presses and those invovled in printing flex banners have been warned against printing posters with provocative messages.

The tight vigil will continue till futher orders.