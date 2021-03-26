Kalayarkoil double murder: two victims were bludgeoned to death

In a major breakthrough, the Sivaganga police have cracked the double murder case reported in July 2020 when two women - mother and wife of a jawan, were murdered at their house near Kalayarkoil and gold jewels were missing.

The killers had left untouched a six-month-old baby sleeping by the side of her mother. Police said five special teams examined more than 100 suspects, but could not achieve any breakthrough since there were no fingerprints at the scene of crime.

The murders happened on the night of July 13, 2020. Rajakumari, 61, and her daughter-in-law Sneha, 30, were asleep at home. Stephen, 32, the jawan, was away in north India, and his father Santiago, 66, an ex-serviceman, had gone to a farm in the neighbouring village.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram raised the issue in arliament saying there was no progress in the case. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami directed the police to intensify the probe.

At this juncture, the teams obtained a vital clue and based on the confession of two suspects, they cracked the case by arresting four more accomplices - Muthumurugan of Pattukottai in Thanjavur district, Chellamuthu of Theni district, Poochikannan of Thoothukudi district, Venugopal of Kalayarkoil, Rajagopalakrishnan and Mukesh Raja of Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district.

The police recovered jewellery weighing 58 sovereigns, an autorickshaw and a two-wheeler used for the crime.

A police officer said that the gang members, who had a history of criminal cases, had met each other in the prison.

The gang targeted women with no male company at home, besides locked houses. Venugopal is said to have spotted the house of Stephen where there were only two women at home.

The culprits had confessed that they had bludgeoned the two women to death using thick sticks with nails.