Madurai

Kalavasal flyover likely to be inaugurated soon

With the construction over, Kalavasal flyover in Madurai is being given a coat of painting.

It will bring down waiting time for vehicles on Theni road

Kalavasal flyover is likely to be thrown open for traffic in June second week.

According to State Highways Department sources, with the construction work almost over, painting is going on. “Due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, after a gap of several weeks, work resumed only on May 18. Had there been no lockdown, the construction of the flyover would have been completed in April itself,” he said.

The flyover is being constructed to ease traffic congestion at Kalavasal junction where the Madurai-Theni highway and Bypass Road meet. It has been built on an outlay of ₹54.07 crore. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami laid the foundation stone for the flyover in July 2018. While the project was proposed to be completed by last October, the delay has been causing much hardship to road users.

A police official at the junction said the flyover will help reduce traffic to an extent as all large vehicles, especially city buses from Arapalayam to Tirumangalam, will use the flyover. “This will bring down waiting time of vehicles plying on either side of Theni highway,” he said.

K. Nagaraj, an autorickshaw driver, said the completion of construction of the flyover was a major relief as for many months the road users had to endure dust pollution at the junction. “The quality of the roads were abysmal and traffic snarls were a common sight at the junction,” he said.

