Kalam’s elder brother laid to rest

RAMANATHAPURAM
The mortal remains of Mohammed Muthu Meera Lebbai Maraikayar, former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s elder brother, were laid to rest at Mohideen Andavar mosque here on Monday.
He died at 104 years. According to the family members, he was leading a normal life and age related issues resulted in his demise.
A large number of functionaries from political parties, service organisations, teachers and social activists from various walks of life paid their last respects to the departed soul.
The family members led the procession to the mosque, where the customary rituals were performed and the body was laid to rest.
The former President's Personal Secretary Ponraj, who paid homage, recalled a few events, when Mr Maraikkayar visited the Rashtrapathi Bhavan, New Delhi, with his family members.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath