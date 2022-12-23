ADVERTISEMENT

Kalaignar Memorial Library work nearing completion, says Minister

December 23, 2022 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu inspects the upcoming Kalaignar Memorial Library in Madurai on Friday

Petitions from the public seeking removal of toll plazas in Kappalur and Krishnagiri will be brought to the notice of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in January, said Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu on Friday.

He was addressing media persons after inspecting the progress of the construction of Kalaignar Memorial Library building along with Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy. “Since the toll plazas are under the control of the National Highways Authority of India, a letter has already been sent by the State in this regard. Further, the officials have been directed to take stock of the functioning of the 58 toll plazas in the State and the representation to reduce the user fees for these plazas would also be made to Mr Gadkari when I meet him next month,” said Mr Velu.

On steps taken to reduce the high number of road accidents in the State, Mr. Velu said that 1,337 accident black spots had been identified in the State and meetings with officials were being held to fix them so as to bring down accident rate. “Further, the novel ‘Nammai Kaakkum 48’ scheme introduced by the State ensures free emergency treatment for accident victims. This is a one-of-a-kind scheme,” he said.

Earlier, the Minister said that the six-storey Kalaignar Memorial Library building, spread over 2.11 acres of land, is nearing completion and the project is being implemented at an estimated cost of ₹98 crore.

The building houses a separate arena for children which is about 75% complete while the fourth floor, which is a designated section for English books, is also 75% complete. Further, the fifth floor, where rare books and Tamil literary works would be housed, is fully complete, said Mr Velu.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, MLAs G. Thalapathi and A. Venkatesan were present.

