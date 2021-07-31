Kalaignar Memorial Library to be set up in PWD staff quarters

The Public Works Department staff quarters on New Natham Road has been selected for establishing the Kalaignar Memorial Library.

A release from Collector S. Aneesh Sekar said that the Chief Minister made the announcement on June 3 that the Kalaignar Memorial Library would be established at a cost of ₹70 crore in Madurai. This library, which will be constructed on an area of 2 lakh square feet, will have different sections to house the collection of books and have state-of-the-art facilities. The library will have eight floors and will have a collection of six lakh books.

In the first phase, seven locations were shortlisted for setting up the library. Ministers and MLAs inspected those sites to evaluate the advantages and disadvantages of each location. In the second phase, the PWD staff quarter was inspected and finally selected for setting up the library.

A section of farmers claimed that Colonel John Pennycuick, the architect behind construction of Periyar dam, is said to have resided in the PWD staff quarters. John Pennycuick was born in 1841 and passed away in 1911.

According to PWD records, the construction for the PWD quarters began in 1912 and was completed in 1913. Since the quarters was constructed after the death of John Pennycuick, the evidence of his residence is weak, said the release.