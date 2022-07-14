Kalaignar Memorial Library in Madurai to be ready by Jan. 2023: Tamil Nadu Minister E.V. Velu

‘Construction of the basic structure will be completed within a month and the interior works are expected to be completed in three months’

Construction of the basic structure of the six-storey Kalaignar Memorial Library here would be completed within a month and it was expected to be ready for inauguration by January 2023 after completion of interior works, said Minister for Public Works Department and Highways E.V. Velu.

After inspecting the building on Thursday, Mr. Velu said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had made some observations with regard to interior works during his recent inspection of the building.

“We have plans to rope in three private architects to work with the PWD architects to provide best ambience in various sections of the library. After finalising the design, the interior works are expected to be completed in three months,” the Minister said.

To a question on frequent complaints about century-old trees being removed from roadsides to take up road widening works, Mr. Velu said removal of trees, immaterial of their age, for road widening was inevitable considering the ever-increasing volume of vehicles on roads. However, the Chief Minister had instructed that for every tree removed, 10 saplings should be planted.

“The officials used to plant three-foot-high saplings and their maintenance was an uphill task as cattle destroyed them. Now, we have instructed the officials to plant only those saplings which are at least six feet high. The saplings which I planted in Ramanathapuram district were nine-foot high,” he said, adding they were procured from Rajamundry in Andhra Pradesh.

Kappalur toll plaza

When asked about the unrest among residents of Tirumangalam and industrialists of Kappalur industrial estate over Kappalur toll plaza, Mr. Velu said toll plazas were allowed based on a memorandum of understanding with contractors who had invested funds for laying roads.

However, he said, he had taken up with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari the issue of excess number of toll plazas disproportionate to the length of the highways laid.

“Mr. Gadkari had announced in Parliament a policy decision to provide a gap of at least 60 km between two toll plazas. We have asked the Chief Engineer to enumerate the toll plazas. Wherever there is a violation of the rule, we will take efforts to remove those toll plazas,” Mr. Velu said.

Ministers Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (Finance) and P. Moorthi (Commercial Taxes), Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, MLAs G. Thalapathi and M. Boominathan, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon were present.