Kalaignar Memorial Library almost ready for inauguration

Installing of furniture and bookshelves, and other minor works are expected to be completed by May 15, and stacking of books on the shelves will follow; few works on the outside, including installing a statue of former CM Karunandhi, etc., will be completed by the month-end

May 07, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Ministers E.V. Velu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and P. Moorthy inspecting an interactive installation for children at the upcoming Kalaignar Memorial Library in Madurai on Sunday.

Ministers E.V. Velu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and P. Moorthy inspecting an interactive installation for children at the upcoming Kalaignar Memorial Library in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Ninety-eight percent of construction works of Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Memorial Library is complete and will be inaugurated shortly, said Minister for Public Works and Highways E.V. Velu on Sunday.

He was addressing mediapersons after inspecting the upcoming state-of-the-art six-storey library complex on New Natham Road. Minister for Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi were present.

“The library, being established in honour of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, is a dream project for Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. It is a tribute to Mr. Karunanidhi who was a five-time CM and had a long and successful public life,” said Mr. Velu.

He said the library complex, upon completion, would be a boon to the people of the southern districts and added that the date of inauguration is yet to be finalised.

“Installing of furniture and bookshelves, and other minor works are pending on the inside of the library which will be completed by May 15. The stacking of books on the shelves will follow. A few works on the outside, including installing a statue of Mr. Karunandhi, etc., will be completed by the month-end,” said Mr Velu.

The Minister said that a statue of Mr. Karunanidhi installed at Omandurar Government Estate in Chennai will be unveiled on June 3, his birth anniversary. “President Droupadi Murmu is expected to inaugurate the 1,000-bed Kalaignar Memorial Multi Super Specialty Hospital, established at a cost of ₹230 crore, in Guindy on June 5,” he said, adding the library may be opened around this time.

Responding to a query on how Governor R.N. Ravi had criticised the library to be only stacked with books in Tamil and English languages fuels a separatist sentiment, Mr Velu said any State government would only wish for a Governor to be a driving force. “But Mr. Ravi keeps sending out controversial statements time and again which the Stalin-led government does not always pay heed to,” he said.

MLAs G. Thalapathi and M. Boominathan, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Chief Engineer of PWD K. P. Sathyamurthy, Director of Public Libraries K. Elambahavath and others were present.

