Kalaignar Mahalir Urimaithogai scheme: Theni district administration sets up 10 helpdesk

September 19, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Theni

Theni district administration has set up 10 helpdesk for clearing doubts of people whose applications seeking assistance under Kalaignar Mahaliar Urimaithogai scheme have been rejected.

Those people would be receiving SMS from September 18 giving the reason for rejection of their applications. Those people can make a appeal seeking the assistance within 30 days from receiving the SMS, Theni Collector, R.V. Shajeevana, said.

People should make their appeal only through e-seva centres and need not submit any fill-up applications in person or through posts. The e-seva centres would not collect any fee for this process.

People can know the status of their applications, reason for rejection through the helpdesks from September 19 to 29. They can get the information in person or through helpdesk phone number. People should carry their family card and Aadhar card for enquiry.

The helpdesks would function betwen 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

District Collectorate, Theni -04546 250101, REvenue Divisional Office, Periyakulam -04546 231256, REvenue Divisional Office, Uthamapalayam - 04554 265002,

Taluk Office, Theni 04546 255133, Taluk Office, Andipatti - 04546 290561, Taluk Office, Periyakulam - 04546 231215, Taluk Office, Bodinayackanur - 04546 280124, and Taluk Office, Uthamapalayam -04554 265226.

Stating that the people seeking clarification on their applications having been rejected need not provide an one-time password for their enquiry, the Collector has cautioned them against fake telephone calls, SMS and WhatsApp messages. In case of any suspected calls or messages, people should lodge complaint with the local police, Ms. Shajeevana said.

