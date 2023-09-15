HamberMenu
Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam launched in Madurai

September 15, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister P. Moorthy launching Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam in Madurai on Friday.

Minister P. Moorthy launching Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam in Madurai on Friday.

The Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, a scheme to provide ₹ 1,000 monthly financial assistance to women, was launched in Madurai on Friday by Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy and Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

Launching the scheme at Poigaikaraipatti, Mr. Moorthy said that the government followed the principle of ‘Everything for Everyone’. Following in the footsteps of leaders Periyar, Anna and Kalaignar, various schemes had been introduced by the government for the welfare of the people.

Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan aunching Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam in Madurai on Friday.

Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan aunching Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam in Madurai on Friday.

Schemes were also introduced for the welfare of women to provide equal opportunity in education and employment. Loan assistance was provided to self-help groups. The government has now launched Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam for women heads of families to improve their livelihood, he said.

He said that the government has fulfilled the poll promise. With regard to the rejected applications, he said that the women could appeal against the rejection of the applications.

Collector M.S. Sangeetha, MLA A. Venkatesan, District Panchayat Chairperson K. Suriyakala and Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies for the Madurai Region S. Gurumoorthy and others were present

Mr. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan launched the scheme at Ellis Nagar. Speaking at the event, he highlighted the various schemes implemented by the government for the welfare of the people, particularly for the benefit of students.

Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam was launched for the welfare of women to improve the lives of the people so that they could live with dignity, he said.

Mayor Indrani Ponvasath, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, MLA G. Thalapathi, Corporation Commissioner K.J. Praveen Kumar, District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel and Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan and others were present.

ATM cards were handed over to the beneficiaries for withdrawing the monthly assistance amount.

