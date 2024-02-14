GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kalaignar library in Madurai hosts Vaigai Literary Festival

February 14, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Art performance being staged during the Vaigai Literature Festival at Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai on Wednesday.

Art performance being staged during the Vaigai Literature Festival at Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Vaigai Literary Festival 2024 was organised at Kalaignar Centenary library here on Wednesday. The event which was organised by Directorate of Public Libraries - School Education Department along with the district administration for the second year witnessed several art performances and competitions for school students.  

Su. Venkatesan, MP, during the inauguration event, said that Madurai which was well-known for its literature and religious places held a unique place to celebrate Sangam period poets through unique ways.  “Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple has a shrine in the name of ‘43 Sangam poets,’ and even many Corporation schools here are named after Sangam poets,” he added.  

Having such a splendid library in the city adds to the pride of Madurai, and the credit must go to the State government, said Mr. Venkatesan. 

In her address, Collector M.S. Sangeetha said, “Such literary festivals will help the students understand and pass on the legacy of the rich and diverse culture of Tamils to the next generation.”  

Madurai played a key role in enriching the Tamil language through ‘Iyal,’ ‘Isai,’ and ‘Nadagam,’ during the three Sangam periods (first, second and third).  Though inscriptions depicting rich Tamil culture were found throughout the State, Madurai was the place where the highest number of inscriptions were excavated, especially during the Keezhadi excavations, she said. 

“The initiative of the State government to conduct literary festivals in the name of rivers – Porunai, Vaigai, Cauvery and Siruvani - in four districts has garnered appreciation from the people as they get a chance to learn about their cultural history,” Ms. Sangeetha said.  

“Students, and youngsters should utilise the opportunity to take part in the festival which will be held for two days,” she said. 

