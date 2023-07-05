Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai to be inaugurated on July 15: T.N. Minister E.V. Velu

July 05, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - MADURAI

The Kalaignar Centenary Library that has come up at a cost of ₹218 crore, will be inaugurated on July 15, the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister, K. Kamaraj, said Public Works Department Minister, E.V. Velu on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

After inspecting the new building on New Natham Road, Mr. Velu said that it was former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, who declared that the the birth anniversary of Kamaraj would be celebrated as Education Development Day. Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin has agreed to inaugurate the Kalaignar Centenary Library on Education Development Day, Mr. Velu said.

The new library’s building has been constructed at a cost of ₹134 crore. Besides, books worth ₹60 crore, the new library has also got furniture that cost ₹18 crore and computers worth ₹5 crore.

The Chief Minister wanted to construct a state-of-the-art library for southern districts and the foundation was laid for this in January 2022, the Minister said. The Chief Minister had personally inspected the construction of work thrice, and the library was built very fast, he added.

Mr. Velu also said former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had constructed the Anna Centenary Library at Kotturpuram in Chennai to mark the birth centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister, C.N. Annadurai. “The present Chief Minister has constructed this library in Madurai to mark the centenary celebrations of a five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and this will benefit the people of southern districts. Since the inauguration is being held on Education Development Day, and the Chief Minister wants to meet lot of children on that day, the inaugural function will be held at the nearby spacious Armed Reserve Ground,” he said.

Minister for Registration, P. Moorthy, Minister for Information Technology, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, PWD Secretary, B. Chandramohan and Managing Director of the T.N. Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, K. Elambahavath, were among those who were present.

