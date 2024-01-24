Kakkan’s memorial lies in state of neglect

January 24, 2024 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - MADURAI

The manimandapam of P. Kakkan (1909-1981), one of the prominent freedom fighters and political leaders from south Tamil Nadu, located at Thumbaipatti, his native place, near Melur in Madurai district is in a bad shape owing to poor maintenance by the district administration.

He had also served as a Minister in Congress leader K. Kamaraj’s Cabinet. The memorial was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in 2001 at a site where Kakkan had installed a hero stone on August 15, 1947 soon after Independence to remember the people who had sacrificed their lives for the purpose.

The memorial has photographs portraying Kakkan’s contributions to the State and the nation as a politician, as well as a freedom fighter, and his services to the downtrodden people. He had also served as a Member of Parliament and president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee. He is widely remembered for constituting a temple entry propaganda committee to enable entry of members from lower caste communities into the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple. “It is a pity that the memorial, constructed to honour a man who championed the cause of poor and the downtrodden, and was a model for simplicity, is under lock and key for three years now,” said a local resident S. Kallanai.

The photographs are poorly maintained and some are even missing from the display, he added.

“The manimandapam is opened only on the leader’s birth and death anniversaries to garland his statue inside,” another villager said. When The Hindu visited the place, the key to the memorial could not be found by the panchayat people. “The security guard appointed by the district administration turns up only when officials visit the memorial,” a staff said.

Further, a library on the memorial premises, supposed to have a collection of 18,000 books, also remains closed. “The books are just stacked on a table,” Mr. Kallanai said.

Asked about the poor state of the manimandapam, Collector M.S. Sangeetha said she would look into the matter and take steps to resolve it. “I will ensure that the manimandapam is opened to the public,” she added.