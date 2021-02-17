‘Stalin moving towards political vacuum’

KOVILPATTI

17 February 2021 08:38 IST

DMK will not even be the Opposition party after the elections: Minister

Even as the ruling AIADMK is all set to form the government for the third consecutive term with the people’s overwhelming mandate, DMK president M.K. Stalin, who is completely dependent on a corporate firm for running his party and electioneering, is moving towards a political vacuum, Minister for Information Kadambur C. Raju has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Mr. Raju said the Mr. Stalin, who was repeatedly telling that there was a vacuum in Tamil Nadu, was moving towards emptiness as the people had lost trust in him long back and he had no courage to meet the people on his own.

Being operated by a corporate firm, the DMK president’s meeting with a group of ‘mobilized crowd’ were so artificial even as the Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was casually meeting the voters who were waiting to elect him for the post again.

“Precisely, the DMK will not even be the Opposition party after the Assembly elections,” Mr. Raju said.

On anti-Hindi stance of the DMK, he said late Chief Minister and the founder DMK, C.N. Annadurai, was the real warrior against Hindi while his successor M. Karunanidhi staged drama by lying down on a railway track that was not in use.

“If the DMK is against Hindi, the party should not accept Kendriya Vidyalaya also. Instead, its MPs are selling the Kendriya Vidyalaya admission coupons.

The DMK, for its political survival, is glorifying Tamil. People are fully aware of the DMK playing dual role when it comes to anti-Hindi stand and its political survival,” Mr. Raju charged.

On the ministers’ stoic silence about V.K. Sasikala, former aide of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, after her release from the prison, he said: “there is no connection between her and the AIADMK… The party, which had faced the DMK’s onslaughts in the past and lost its cadre like Poolavaari Sugumaran and Batlagundu Arumugam to such violence, has become the largest party of Tamil Nadu and came to power as it stood like a rock under the leadership of late M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa. There is no need to speak about unnecessary things about unnecessary people.”

When asked about AMMK’s general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran’s assertion that his party was founded only to salvage the AIADMK, Mr. Raju said he could never achieve it.

“When a political party is launched, the party founder should spell out the purpose behind floating the party. Like actor Kamalhaasan, he (Mr. Dhinakaran) is also giving a reason for launching his political outfit.