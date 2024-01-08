GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kadambavanam Cultural Centre to celebrate Pongal

January 08, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - MADURAI

Srikrishna L 2193

The Kadambavanam Cultural centre is gearing up for a gala Pongal mela to be held on Thai Pongal day (January 15).

Festivities depicting Bhogi, Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kannum Pongal will be presented in a comprehensive one-day capsule in an authentic rural setting.

A press release issued on Monday said the festivities would start at 9 a.m. with ceremonial puja at Kadambavana Sundarar shrine.

Guests can participate in making Pongal, cooked in the open in traditional pots and offered to the Sun God. Mattu pongal would be observed by worshipping cows and bullocks brought in by neighbouring villagers. This would be followed by a Mullaipari procession. A “mullaipari kummi” would be performed by womenfolk. The rituals would be accompanied by detailed explanations as to their meaning and significance in an interesting storytelling manner.

Traditional games with a kabbadi match, Uri adi ( mud pot breaking ), Ilavattakal and “Valukku maram” besides bow and arrow, balloon shooting , bullock cart ride and parrot astrology. Games for women and children would also be conducted on the occasion.

Guests would be treated to a grand festive lunch, served the traditional way on banana leaves complete with Madurai’s special Jigarthanda and Thamboolam. For more details, interested persons can contact 9500954090/ 94, the release added.

