‘Kabasura kudineer’ distributed

MADURAI

Corporation of Madurai and Indian Red Cross Society have jointly organised distribution of ‘kabasura kudineer’ across the city on Saturday.

Commissioner S. Visagan, who launched the distribution at the MGR Bus stand in Mattuthavani, told reporters that the concoction was being given in 80 containment zones covered in four zones in Madurai Corporation.

He appealed to the residents in these containment zones to stay indoors and help the frontline workers in fighting the virus effectively.

The Urban Primary Health Centres, which are situated in 31 locations, too have been giving the kabasura kudineer. According to the doctors here, 50 ml of the kabasura kudineer helped the people to gain immunity.

Assistant City Health Officer Dinesh Kumar said that close to 2,000 litres of kabasura kudineer was being prepared and served at Velliveediyar Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School, Arapalayam Cross Road in zone 1, TVS Nagar in zone 4 and Villapuram in zone 3.

With the help of volunteers, the requirement of residents in containment zones was being taken care of and apart from essential commodities like vegetables, medicines were also being procured for people in these zones, he added.