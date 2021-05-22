‘Kabasura kudineer’ comes to your doorstep

Deputy Commissioner of Police Magesh Kumar flags off the autorickshaws in Tirunelveli on Saturday.

TIRUNELVELI

22 May 2021 19:25 IST

As part of its anti-COVID-19 operations, the Corporation has started distributing ‘kabasura kudineer’ from autorickshaws to distribute the concoction to the public at their doorstep.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic), Tirunelveli City, Magesh Kumar flagged off the autorickshaws in the presence of City Health Officer M. Saroja on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Star Rotary Club’ in Tirunelveli has joined hands with the Corporation in this exercise. Besides distributing ‘kabasura kudineer,’ these vehicles fitted with a public address system will also play the COVID-19 awareness messages and distribute pamphlets to the public.