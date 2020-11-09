Kabaddi player sculptures to adorn Sellur roundabout soon

Cooperation Minister takes stock of ongoing ₹66-lakh facelift

Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju, along with Corporation Commissioner S.Visakan, inspected the progress of renovation work undertaken at Sellur roundabout on Monday. Sculptures of kabaddi players are to be installed in the centre of the roundabout.

The roundabout, which is being given a facelift at an estimated cost of ₹66 lakh, is among the four roundabouts in the city that are being given a new look under Swachh Iconic Places initiative of the Corporation. The other three roundabouts are in Fatima College junction, Palanganatham and Tirupparankundram. Apart from these four roundabouts, the civic body has also renovated the Arapalayam roundabout by using its general fund.

The Minister said iconic landmarks and culture of Madurai would be depicted at these roundabouts. The sculptures of kabaddi players were being installed at Sellur roundabout in recognition of the players and the popular rural sport of Tamil Nadu, said Mr. Raju.

He also congratulated the efforts of Corporation officials towards water conservation as the civic body had recently won the second place in the ‘best local body’ category, presented by the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

Out of the 33 ooranis (ponds) within the purview of Madurai Corporation, renovation work had been completed at 11 ponds and work is under progress at 16 others. Rejuvenation of the remaining ponds wouldl also be taken up, he added.

City Engineer S.Arasu was present during the inspection. Earlier, the Minister inaugurated a medical camp at Thuvariman and inspected the progress of construction of a community hall at HMS Colony under the MLA Constituency Development fund.