Kaavalkinaru flower market gets new ‘avatar’

The Tamil Nadu Government’s flower market-cum-auction centre with cold storage facility near Kaavalkinaru in the district, which remains defunct for the past 14 years, is all set to take new ‘avatar’ as this place will be the prime market for selling flowers, vegetables, cattle and poultry birds to make this complex a wholesome agro business initiative, the first of its kind in southern Tamil Nadu.

Since the Radhapuram taluk is a rain shadow region and has not been blessed with channels guaranteeing water for irrigation at least 4 months a year, the 3,000-odd farmers of this region go in for floriculture that requires less water, occasional drizzle and moderate temperature. Even though the Radhapuram channel should get Petchipaarai Dam water, nature and the local politics play truant most of the time denying water for the farmers of this region. Hence, the farmers, utilizing little water and the hot climatic conditions prevailing in this area, cultivate a range of flowers.

With the available well water, the farmers irrigate the flowers and sell their produce including marigold, wild jasmine, jasmine, oleander, firecracker flower, magnolia, marjoram leaf, globe amaranth, velvet flower etc. in the flower market in nearby Thovaalai in Kanniyakumari district. Since the flower traders from the southern districts and neighbouring Kerala procure flowers from this age-old market, the growers get decent price for their produce.

After the middlemen entered the scene to procure flowers from the farmers and sell it to the buyers at inflated price, both the growers and the traders were affected.

Hence, Speaker M. Appavu, who was then MLA of Radhapuram Assembly segment, persuaded late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and then Minister for Agriculture Veerapandi S. Arumugam for establishing flower shops, auction centre with cold storage facility in the successful ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ model to weed-out the middlemen. Subsequently, 40 flower shops with auction centre at Kaavalkinaru came-up on 3.45 acres on an outlay of ₹ 1.63 crore on August 20, 2009. It is situated just 12 km away from the Thovaalai flower market.

The facility attracted hundreds of floriculturists from Aavaraikulam, Pazhavoor, Kannakulam, Kaavalkinaru, Vadakkankulam, Kumarapuram, Chidambarapuram Yakobupuram, South Karunkulam, Irukkanthurai and 20 more villages to sell their produce at the right price. As this system removed middlemen from the trade, the farmers and the buyers were benefited.

However, the middlemen, who liberally gave loans to the growers in a bid to woo towards them again, forced them to sell their produce in the flower market at Thovaalai and the Tamil Nadu Government’s flower market-cum-auction centre at Kaavalkinaru suffered natural death within 18 months.

Now, Mr. Appavu has taken up the revival of the flower market-cum-auction centre, where the equipment in the cold storage facility are lying idle. With his efforts, ₹1.25 crore has been allotted for preliminary revival works.

Since the government wanted to make this facility operational through a business unit experienced in agriculture business while getting decent revenue out of it, tenders were floated to identify the right entity. Subsequently, the Kamarajar Vegetable Market at Kaavalkinaru, which is operating for 26 years and supplying vegetables to various parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Kerala, became the highest bidder for operating this revived facility.

“As per the tender conditions, the Kamarajar Vegetable Market will operate this facility for next three years and will give the Tamil Nadu Government ₹ 1 lakh per month. The contractual period will be extended up to 2027 with 5% increase every year (from 2025 onwards). Apart from selling and storing flowers in the cold storage in this complex, this market will also sell other agro produce like cattle, poultry birds etc. If there is sufficient space, we’ll also provide space for selling marine products by creating separate cold storage facility in future,” said Mr. Appavu, who inspected the complex on Wednesday along with the officials attached to the Department of Agriculture Business led by its secretary Ezhil.

Even though the officials have agreed to make this complex operational within next three months by providing power, toilet, drinking water, road and completing the repairing of equipment fitted there, Kamarajar Vegetable Market will take-over the facility on September 1.

“Since this facility is advantageously located close to the 4-lane Kanniyakumari - Kashmir national highway and Thiruvananthapuram – Nagercoil – Kaavalkinaru 2-lane state highway, this venture was performing exceedingly well. Now, steps are being taken to revive this venture with additional agro business, which will ensure better income all concerned. It will be a win-win situation for everyone. So, the new-look flower market with auction centre and cold storage facility will be ready soon for transacting business,” Mr. Appavu said.