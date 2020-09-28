Kaavalkinaru explosion: Police pour through CCTV footages to zero in on suspects

With video footages collected from the CCTV camera network, the Panagudi police are closing on the suspects involved in the explosion of a suspected country bomb on the defunct flower market premises near Kaavalkinaru Junction on Sunday evening.

When a country bomb went off at the defunct flower market complex near Kaavalkinaru Junction, four unidentified persons left the spot in a hurry on two bikes, according to eyewitnesses living in the nearby areas. As the police inspected the spot with forensic and fingerprint experts, they could see drops of blood at the scene of crime and collected the evidence. The blood stains suggested that the improvised explosive might have gone off accidentally when the culprits had camped there.

The Panagudi Police, led by Inspector of Police Shahul, are on the lookout for the culprits involved in the blast with the help of the footages collected from the CCTV cameras installed in nearby buildings.

“We’ve collected footages from the CCTV cameras installed in good number of buildings situated closer to the scene of crime and we’ll arrest the suspects soon,” said Mr. Shahul.

He also said the police teams had visited almost all the hospitals in the region to check if the suspect who had sustained injury in the explosion had received treatment there.

“The injury sustained by the suspects could be trivial, we believe as they had not gone to any of the hospitals in this region. They themselves could have managed the injury by administering medicines purchased from pharmacies,” Mr. Shahul said.

Further investigations are on.