Kaattu Naicken families seek community certificate for their children

Demanding community certificate for their children, a group of Kaattu Naicken community families submitted petition to District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Monday.

The petitioners from Muthumaalaipuram in Paappaakudi union said they, who were living in this area for the more than 20 years, had been given ration card, Aadhaar card and voters’ identity card. Since they were not given community certificate, their children were also denied of this certificate.

“Consequently, our children’s education is facing serious obstacle as they are not given admission in Plus One and also in the college. Hence, the Collector should instruct the revenue department officials to visit our area and give the community certificate for our children,” said the petitioners.

A group of residents from ward 1 of Naanjaankulam under Maanur union submitted a petition seeking drinking water supply to their area. They said an individual in their area had blocked the ongoing work for giving drinking water supply to ward 1 residents under Jal Jeevan Mission as he was claiming that the pipes were being laid through his land.

When this land was surveyed, it was found that the pipes had been laid in the land through which an irrigation channel was passing. Hence, the Collector should instruct the officials to resume the work for giving drinking water to ward 1 residents, they prayed.

A group of villagers from Rajavallipuram near Thaazhaiyooththu submitted petition seeking regular hiring of labourers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme. Even though 1,300 persons had been given the MNREGP cards, only 500 of them were being hired for the work, leaving others in the lurch, they complained.

Seeking operation of sufficient number of buses from the villages around Kallidaikurichi to Kallidaikurichi, Ambasamudram and Tirunelveli, a group of villagers submitted a petition. They said the students of Moolachchi, Karambai, Pottal, Sengulam, Malaiyankulam, Paadaapuram and Pudur, who were going the schools and the colleges in Kallidaikurichi, Ambasamudram and Tirunelveli were suffering a lot after the number of bus services were cut down drastically.

Moreover, the women, especially the patients going to the hospitals, had to hire private vehicles. Hence, the Collector should instruct the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation officials to operate sufficient number of buses from these villages in the morning and the evening, the petitioners said.

A group of people from Peruntheru near Ervadi submitted a petition against the site selected for cremation ground. They said the site, which is closer to the residential area and places of worship, should not be selected for creating cremation ground.

Since the officials have chosen a land situated near the residential area, the Collector should ask the officials concerned to identify another land for this purpose, they said.