Kaani tribals to get patta for housing plots, cultivable lands shortly

TIRUNELVELI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaani Tribals will get patta for the land on which their homes are constructed and their cultivable lands in the Western Ghats shortly from the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on September 8.

While most of the 78 families are going to get patta for 1 to 2 acres of land as they are carrying out farming operations on these lands, a few of them will get up to 7 acres as they are raising crops on this extent for the past several decades. The most important feature of this patta is that they cannot sell the land to anyone at any cost.

When he was the Sub-Collector of Cheranmahadevi, Collector V. Vishnu visited the Kaani tribal hamlets at Servalar Kaani, Agasthiyar Kaani, Chinna Mayilaar and Periya Mayilaar Kaanis and the Injikuzhi Kaani, situated about 14 km deep inside the Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve. The tribals urged him to grant pattas for their housing plot and the farms on which they would cultivate tapioca, lemon, acid lemon, cashew, pepper etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though he was transferred before the demand was fulfilled, Mr. Vishnu continued to be in touch with them. When he became the Collector of Tirunelveli, he renewed his efforts along with the KMTR officials.

Meanwhile, Mr. Vishnu, along with the KMTR’s Eco Development Unit, started coaching classes for the Kaani Tribal youth for cracking the competitive examinations and getting them employment. When two Kaani women got selected for a hi-tech sensor manufacturing unit at Gangaikondan near here, it has infused confidence among the trainees.

“The certification for Kaani Tribal products right from honey to the value-added products with the help of the Collector is a big achievement. It fetches us a good price for our products being sold through an exclusive outlet,” says Ganesa Murthty Kaani.

Now, the steps initiated a couple of years ago for getting patta for the Kaani Tribals have fructified and 78 families from Chinna Mayilaar and Periya Mayilaar Kaani Tribal settlements will get the land document.