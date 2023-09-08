Kaani Tribal students get free boat service to reach their schools

September 08, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Kanniyakumari district will now bear the expense of boat travel for tribal students, living inside the jungles beyond Petchipaarai Dam, to reach their institutions.

Inaugurating this on Friday Collector P.N. Sridhar,”Free boat service has been introduced for benefiting 25 tribal students from Thatchamalai, Thottamalai, Kalappaarai and Maaraamalai. The district administration will bear the boat service fare. Moreover, life jackets have been given to all 25 students so that they can travel safely while crossing the Petchipaarai Dam in the boat. The District Rural Development Agency has been asked to prepare an estimate for buying the boat for the benefit of Kaani Tribal students.”

On May last, when Mr. Sridhar met the Kaani tribal students at his chamber in the Collectorate to understand the problems they encounter, most of them informed him that their regular travel to the school was risky and challenging. Since the results of SSLC, Plus One and Plus Two public examinations had been declared, the Collector had invited the Kaani tribal students to the Collectorate for an interaction to understand their aspirations about higher education.

The students also appealed to the Collector to establish a higher secondary school in their area to serve the students from Thatchamalai, Thottamalai, Kalappaarai and Maaraamalai. After the primary education in their area, the tribal students have to go to the residential higher secondary school at Petchipaarai. Since the students have to cross the dam, they had to pay the fare of ₹40 per head for availing the boat service everyday.

So far a non-governmental organization paid the fare for the students but they stopped due to financial crisis. The students had to bear this expense which was a burden for the parents who earn a few hundred rupees everyday by selling their farm produce.

“Hence, the Collector should take steps for establishing a higher secondary school in our area itself or pay the boat service fee so that the students can reach their school without spending any money,” they had appealed.

Project Director of DRDA Babu was present.

