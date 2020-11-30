‘Juvenile Justice System vital’

DINDIGUL

The Juvenile Justice System played a very important role in rehabilitating children involved in the crime, said District Judge M K Jamuna here on Monday.

Speaking at a one-day orientation programme for child welfare and police officers here, she said that handling children figuring in crimes was very critical.

“We should have utmost patience and the responsibility of turning them back into the mainstream,” the Judge said.

Quoting Mahatma, the Judge said that if the country had to witness development and peace together, the children, who are considered as the future of the nation, had to be properly brought up. Hence, the officers had a multitask responsibility and challenges in their duty.

DIG of Police (Dindigul Range) M.S. Muthusamy said that children who grew up amidst the family environment may have turned up into criminal activity. It may be due to very many reasons. There may be several factors. Hence, the police officers had the prime responsibility in handling such people.

The investigating officers should don the role of the mothers while handling the children involved in crimes. This alone would help in preventing them from committing crimes again and also make them understand in the right perspective, Mr. Muthusamy said.

The training programme had technical sessions where resource persons from various fields addressed the participants.