Juvenile dies in GRH; three others being treated

11 December 2021 21:21 IST

MADURAI

A juvenile, who was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) here, died here on Saturday.

Two days ago, when four juveniles were returning from Ramanathapuram district after attending a hearing at the Juvenile Justice Board in connection with a murder case reported in 2019.

After the criminal offence, the police said that the four juveniles, in conflict with law, shifted to Madurai and were living at Villapuram here.

It is said that the gang, which was reportedly following the four juveniles in a car, intercepted and got into the bus near Paramakudi. After attacking them with weapons, they left in a waiting car.

The police said that the attackers had targeted only the four juveniles and looked like it was a retaliation. However, on seeing the physical blows, commuters ran to safety.

The four were rushed to the GRH. The three others are being treated. Further investigation is on.