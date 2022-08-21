Juvenile among three arrested for snatching chain from two women in Palani

Gold chains weighing 17 sovereigns recovered from them

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
August 21, 2022 17:12 IST

Three persons, including a juvenile, were arrested on Saturday on charges of snatching gold chains from two senior citizens in Palani.

The police said M. Manjula, 70, was drawing kolam in front of her house in Kavundankulam on Thursday when three men riding a bike stopped and yanked the gold chain weighing about one sovereign from her neck and fled from the spot.

Further, the trio pretended to ask for directions from another senior citizen identified as Avudaiammal, 77, of Thiru Nagar and snatched seven sovereign gold chains from her. She was also drawing kolam in front of her house, the police added.

Palani town police arrested three persons, identified as Rabeek alias Yabeshraja, 19, Rajalingam, 19, and a juvenile, based on the CCTV camera footage and seized a bike reportedly used by them for committing the crime.

Investigations revealed that they committed similar crimes in five other places including Keeranur, Ambathurai, Thadikombu and Dindigul west and retrieved gold chains worth 17 sovereigns from them.

They were remanded to judicial custody.

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran appreciated Kodai Road check post grade I constable Ilamparuthi, Home Guards Arulmurugan and Nagendran for their swift efforts in securing the miscreants.

The police also urged the public to install CCTV cameras in prime and busy spots in their houses to prevent crimes, stated a press release.

