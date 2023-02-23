HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Justice Murugesan panel to submit recommendations to govt. in two months

February 23, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Justice Murugesan Committee, constituted to formulate Tamil Nadu Education Policy, would submit its recommendations to the government in about two months, said former Delhi High Court Chief Justice D. Murugesan in Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district on Thursday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin established the committee in April 2022 to submit a draft policy within a year. Justice Murugesan visited a government school in Kamudakudi near Paramakudi, where a public hearing was organised by School Education department officials.

Many parents and students demanded improvement in infrastructure facilities in schools and additional coaching by experts. Justice Murugesan endorsed their suggestions and explained the advantages of having libraries and internet facilities in schools. He said 95% of the panel’s work had been completed.

Ramanathapuram Chief Educational Officer Balumuthu, school headmistress Sakti and panchayat president Kavita were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.