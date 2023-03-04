ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Krishna Iyer Award presented

March 04, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Justice D. Hariparanthaman, former Judge of Madras High Court speaking at the award function organised by SOCO Trust in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The Society for Community Organisation (SOCO) Trust presented Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer Award on Saturday to 11 eminent personalities for their untiring work as a crusader for social justice and human rights.

Every recipient of the award are field workers who have stood up selflessly for upholding social justice in their own fields, said Justice D. Hariparanthaman, former judge of High Court of Madras, who presented the awards.

In his address, he charged that almost every enterprise is within the hands of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “including Governors.” He elaborated on how the interference of Governors in many States has proven difficult for the administration.

The late Dr. Lakshmi Narasimhan, former president of Federation of Government Doctors Association was one among the awardee, whose wife collected the award on his behalf.

CPI (M) leader K. Balabharathi; Senior Pediatric Consultant at St. Isabel’s Hospital, Chennai, Dr. C.S. Rex Sargunam; former Director of Public Health K. Kolandaisamy; Dean, Academic Affairs, Stella Maris College, Chennai, Lourthu Mary; human rights activist Vincent Manoharan, director of People’s Education and Action in Kodaikanal Paul Michael Raj, convenor of Social Harmony Federation, Puducherry Inamul Hasan; founder of Centre for Justice and Peace, Pollachi S. Thanaraj Radhai; founder of Dr. Jeeva Foundation Deaddiction Rehabilitation Centre, Erode, Jayabharathi and All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) were awarded on the occasion.

