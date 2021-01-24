Justice Krishna Iyer Award presented

MADURAI

Quoting Tamil poet Kaniyan Poongundranar’s verse ‘Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir’ (all places are our own, everyone is our kin), Justice R. Mahadevan of the Madras High Court commended the efforts put in by the recipients of this year’s Justice Krishna Iyer Award for their contribution to society. He was speaking at the event organised by SOCO Trust here on Saturday.

Former Chair for Panchayat Raj Studies at Gandhigram Rural Institute G. Palanithurai, former Principal of Tamil Nadu Theological Seminary Dhyanchand Carr and Director of Dr. Kumaraswami Health Centre in Kottaram (Kanniyakumari) Gnanasoundari were presented the award.

Justice Mahadevan said the awardees led by example and prioritised the welfare of others. The judge released a book at the event, a collection of various works of Justice Krishna Iyer which was translated into Tamil by Sampath Srinivasan. The judge lauded the efforts put in by the translator/writer in bringing out the book in Tamil. A children’s grama sabha was also held at the event.