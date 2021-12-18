Justice Aruna Jegadeesan panel to complete probe by February

It completes first phase of 33rd sitting after six days of inquiry

After inquiring 15 of the 18 summoned witnesses over the past six days, the Justice Aruna Jegadeesan Commission wrapped up the first phase of its 33rd sitting here on Saturday.

The one-member Commission is inquiring into the anti-Sterlite protest and the subsequent police firing that claimed 14 lives on May 22 and 23, 2018, in Thoothukudi.

During the sitting, the Commission inquired nine Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including eight Superintendents of Police (SP), including SPs Srinath of Kanniyakumari and Murali Ramba of Thoothukudi, and an Inspector General of Police, an Indian Administrative Service officer and the then Thoothukudi Collector Sandeep Nanduri.

“The Commission is keen on completing the investigation within the stipulated deadline of February 2022,” said the Commission’s advocate, Arul Vadivel Sekar, while addressing reporters here on Saturday after the sitting.

He said 18 persons were summoned to depose before the Commission between December 13 and 18 and 15 of them turned up. The remaining three witnesses were expected to attend the second phase of the 33rd sitting scheduled between December 27 and 30.

1,410 summons sent

The Commission has so far sent 1,410 summons and 1,031 witnesses have turned up for the inquiry. Moreover, 1,346 documents have been marked as evidences. “The Commission summons only those witnesses whose depositions are important for the probe. Since all the witnesses summoned by the Commission are appearing to give their statements on record, we are making efforts to complete the probe by next February,” Mr. Arul Vadivel Sekar said.

Though preparing the Commission’s report based on the witnesses’ deposition would be a humongous task, efforts were being made to submit a comprehensive and accurate report to the government, he said.