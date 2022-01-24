Justice Aruna Jegadeesan panel begins 35th sitting; then DIG appears before it

THOOTHUKUDI

24 January 2022 19:02 IST

The Additional Commissioner of Police, Chennai City Traffic and then Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Kapil Kumar Saratkar, on Monday appeared before the Justice Aruna Jegadeesan Commission probing the police firing in anti-Sterlite protest that killed 13 persons in May 2018.

As the commission, which has planned to submit its report before March-end, commenced its 35th sitting here on Monday, Mr. Kapil Kumar Saratkar started tendering his evidence at 10 a.m. and recorded his statements in the afternoon also.

Then Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) K.N. Sathyamurthy, then IG, South Zone, Shailaesh Kumar Yadav and then Superintendent of Police Mahendran are expected to appear before the commission during the current sitting.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 1,037 witnesses, including former Collectors Venkatesh and Sandeep Nanduri and former Superintendent of Police Murali Ramba recorded their statements and 1,483 documents had been marked in the past 34 sittings of the commission.