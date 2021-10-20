Justice Aruna Jegadeesan Commission starts 31st sitting

Thoothukudi

20 October 2021 19:39 IST

The Justice Aruna Jegadeesan Commission probing police firing during the anti-Sterlite protest violence here commenced its 31st sitting on Wednesday.

Former Corporation Commissioner and present Tiruvallur Collector Alby John Varghese and two officials attached to Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board deposed before the Commission on Wednesday. During this sitting, 30 persons, including the doctors who conducted post-mortem of the victims, forensic experts and revenue officials, are expected to depose.

The Commission, which has recorded the statements of 962 persons during the past 30 sittings, is expected to conduct the probe till October 26.