Madurai

Justice Aruna Jegadeesan Commission starts 31st sitting

The Justice Aruna Jegadeesan Commission probing police firing during the anti-Sterlite protest violence here commenced its 31st sitting on Wednesday.

Former Corporation Commissioner and present Tiruvallur Collector Alby John Varghese and two officials attached to Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board deposed before the Commission on Wednesday. During this sitting, 30 persons, including the doctors who conducted post-mortem of the victims, forensic experts and revenue officials, are expected to depose.

The Commission, which has recorded the statements of 962 persons during the past 30 sittings, is expected to conduct the probe till October 26.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2021 7:40:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/justice-aruna-jegadeesan-commission-starts-31st-sitting/article37093984.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY