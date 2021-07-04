Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission to start hearing from today

After a break of about two months, the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission would re-start its inquiry into May 2018 police firing here that claimed 13 lives, from Monday.

Following the police firing against the Anti-Sterlite Movement processionists, the then State government had appointed the Commission.

The retired High Court Judge had so far had 27 sittings, recording the submissions of 719 witnesses out of 1,052 people on whom summons were served. Apart from the police personnel, officers on duty, journalists, who had covered the firing, NGO representatives, general public and victims and among others were heard by the Commission.

Following COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the sittings could not be held, the officials said and added that the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission had submitted an interim report to Chief Minister M K Stalin in Chennai recently.

According to official sources, the Commission was expected to have the sitting for the next 10 days at the Circuit House in which over 100 police personnel were likely to depose and record their submissions.