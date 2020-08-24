Jurisdiction: HC defers eviction of shops

Madurai

24 August 2020 08:17 IST

In a special sitting on Sunday, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court deferred eviction of shops belonging to Kovilpatti Poovanantha Swamy Temple after an objection was raised over an order passed by the Thoothukudi Collector.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam directed the Collector to defer the eviction and adjourned the case to September 7. The court was hearing the petition filed by shopkeepers and the temple authorities who contended that the Collector had no jurisdiction to pass the eviction order scheduled for August 24.

Advertising

Advertising

Senior Counsel M. Ajmal Khan representing the shopkeepers’ association and advocate V.R. Shanmuganathan representing the temple authorities argued that power was vested with the Commissioner of Land Administration and not the Collector.

The court directed the petitioners to raise their objection on the issue of jurisdiction on August 24 and the same shall be considered by the Collector as expeditiously as possible within two weeks.

The temple shall file a report with photographs pertaining to the list of licensees and tenants, the purpose for which the licences were given and whether the shops in question were encroaching upon any public road. The shopkeepers’ association must give details of its members and the licence fee paid.

Special Government Pleader K. P. Krishnadoss accepted notice on behalf of the State.