Junior assistant in Theni District Police Office held in cheating case

October 11, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - Theni

The District Crime Branch in Theni has arrested a Junior Assistant working in the District Police Office on charges of cheating a woman of ₹7.50 lakh on the promise of getting her a job.

The DCB has booked S. Palaniappan, along with two others, N. Sekar, a typist with the Department of Education, and C. Thangamuthu, a TASMAC employee, for cheating S. Backiyalakshmi, 32, of Kokilapuram in 2020. All three were booked for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

Police said Backiyalakshmi got introduced to Palaniappan through a mutual friend. The three accused persons claimed that they had got government jobs for several persons and promised to get her the post of physical education teacher in an aided school on payment of ₹12 lakh.

Backiyalakshmi gave ₹8 lakh in two instalments in December 2020 and January 2021. However, the three men told her that many persons were interested in getting the job and were ready to pay more money. Later, they handed her an appointment order in February 2021 and took ₹3.30 lakh. However, she found out that the appointment order was fake and demanded her money back.

The accused executed an unregistered bond promising to return the money by February 2022. Though they returned ₹3.80 lakh in several instalments, they refused to give the balance amount. Backiyalakshmi said they had cheated a few other persons also.

