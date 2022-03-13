Judicial Magistrate court inaugurated in Kodaikanal

Madras High Court Judge Justice V. Parthiban on Sunday inaugurated the Judicial Magistrate-II Court in Kodaikanal in Dindigul district.

He said the opening of the new court was a boon to the people of Kodaikanal. Earlier, the local residents had to travel to Dindigul ,.

He urged the lawyers and judicial officers to work hard and avoid seeking unnecessary adjournments. He said they had a duty towards the institution.

Further, Justice Parthiban said that backlogs and pending cases were a bane to the system. There were thousands of cases pending before the courts and it was a problem. It should be addressed.

He told the advocates that there were more specialised courts now and if they worked hard with dedication and followed ethics, they would achieve success in the legal profession.

Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy said that earlier similar courts were opened in Palani, Nilakottai and Vedasandur and now it was inaugurated in Kodaikanal. Steps would be taken to open additional courts depending on the needs and to reduce the pendency of cases. Adequate infrastructure would be provided to the courts.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani said the new court was inaugurated in order to help the people of Kodaikanal. Earlier, the local people had to travel to Dindigul. It would also help in reducing the pendency of cases.

Madras High Court Judges Justice K. Kalyanasundaram, Justice M. Nirmal Kumar, Justice R.N. Manjula, Principal District and Sessions Judge M.K. Jamuna, Dindigul Collector S. Visakan, Deputy Inspector General of Police Rupesh Kumar Meena, Superintendent of Police V.R. Srinivasan, Chief Judicial Magistrate J. Mohana, the Bar Association Office bearers attended the event.

In December 2021, a Sub-court was inaugurated at Oddanchatram in Dindigul district