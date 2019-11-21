Judicial custody extended for the fifth time

THENI

The parents of four students accused in the NEET impersonation case were produced before the Judicial Magistrate here on Thursday. The Magistrate ordered extension of their judicial custody for the fifth time.

Ten persons – five students of different medical colleges in the State and their parents – were arrested by the CB-CID police for allegedly using impersonators to clear NEET and secure MBBS seats in the 2019 medical admissions.

A student of Government Theni Medical College, who was the first one to be arrested in the case, and his father were lodged in the Madurai Central Prison while all the others were lodged in Theni district jail.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted bail to all the five students held in the case, but rejected the bail petitions filed by the parents.