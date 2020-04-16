High Court Judges help needy advocates

With the Bar Associations of Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court and the District Court continuing to offer financial assistance and essential commodities to junior and needy advocates, Judges of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court have contributed to the welfare initiative.

Administrative Judge of the High Court Bench Justice P.N. Prakash and Justice J. Nisha Banu took the initiative and collected the funds.

President of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Bar Association N. Krishnaveni said that initially they offered financial assistance. Later essential commodities were also distributed. Junior and needy advocates were given kits of essential commodities that included rice, oil, dal and other cooking items worth ₹1,200. Two general stores in Othakadai near High Court Bench were identified for the supply of essential commodities, she said.

About 1,000 beneficiaries were identified through a verification process and given a code, using which they received the kits from the shops, said general secretary N. Ilango.