Judges, advocates, students take out mediation awareness rally in Madurai

April 12, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Judges, advocates, court staff and college students took out a rally from Madurai district court premises to Government Law College to create awareness of mediation and its importance on Friday.

Principal District and Sessions Judge S. Sivakadatcham flagged off the rally on the Madurai District Court campus. Following the rally, the mediation process and its importance was explained to the college students. The rally was held as part of the Mediation Awareness Week celebrations organised by the Madurai District Mediation and Conciliation Centre.

Earlier, as part of the Mediation Awareness Week celebrations, a book stall on awareness of mediation was inaugurated on the Madurai district court premises.

Books and pamphlets on mediation in Tamil and English were on display at the book stall. Pamphlets on the importance of mediation in Tamil and English were distributed to litigants who came to the district court. A special live programme was conducted at a nearby radio station, as part of the awareness programme.

