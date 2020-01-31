Judge recuses himself from Melavalavu case

Following concerns expressed by a petitioner before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court over one of the judges hearing the Melavalavu case, pertaining to the release of 13 life convicts, Justice S.S. Sundar on Thursday recused himself from hearing the case.

When the case, listed before a Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and A.D. Jagadish Chandira, was taken up for hearing, Justice S.S. Sundar informed the counsels, representing the respondents, that the petitioner, advocate P. Rathinam, had raised concern over one of the judges hearing the case.

‘Before another bench’

Justice S.S. Sundar said that the petitioner wanted to make a mention of the same before the Administrative Judge of the High Court Bench to have the matter listed before some other bench. Once an apprehension was expressed, this court feels it appropriate to request the Administrative Judge to post the matter before any other bench, the judge said.

Taking into account the urgency expressed by the respondents in the case, the court said that matter should be posted at the earliest.

Last year, a Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and S.S. Sundar had heard a petition filed by P. Rathinam in connection with the Melavalavu issue, where six members of the Scheduled Caste community were hacked to death by caste Hindus in 1997.