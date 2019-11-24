Judge punishes man to sit in court for a day

Ramanathapuram

The Additional Mahila Court has ‘detained’ a litigant in the court hall till the end of the day’s proceedings after punishing him for smoking cigarette outside the court hall, located on the first floor of the old Collectorate building.

Additional Mahila Court Judge R. Radhakrishnan was in the bench on Friday when he sensed cigarette smoking smell and directed the police and court staff to find out whether someone was smoking.

After finding a man smoking cigarette, the court staff and police caught him red-handed and produced him before the judge. After identifying him as G. Kumaresan from Pasumpon, who visited the court in connection with his case, the Judge made him sit in the court for the full day as a mark of punishment.

After the end of day’s proceedings, the Judge directed the police to register case against him after which, the Kenikarai police booked him under section 290 (public nuisance) of Indian Penal Code. As he was booked for bailable offence, the police released him on bail. He would be produced before the judge next week for further action, police said.