Joy ride in Kodaikanal on helicopter

KODAIKANAL

A group of well-trained pilots, who had served in Indian Army and Naval forces, led by Wing Com. Satish Kumar, has launched a joy ride service on a helicopter for visiting tourists here.

Speaking to reporters, the pilots said the idea of offering tourists here to experience a joy ride on a helicopter would be a memorable one, especially for the honeymoon couples. An aerial view of the Green Valley or other tourist spots would be a different experience, they said.

As part of the maiden launch of the new service, they would be creating awareness among the tourists of the advantages of flying above the hills and taking an aerial view. The Standard Operating Procedures would be strictly adhered to and at a time, six tourists can fly in the helicopter. All precautions due to the covid-19 pandemic would also be followed, including physical distancing norms.

The pilots said that they would be offering the copter service till November 3 here and planned to have thrice a week service depending on the response from the tourists. The rates would be affordable and the idea was to popularise the helicopter service.

Already, the pilots said that they were engaged in the business of renting out helicopters/aircrafts for emergency services. Recently, in about 40 minutes, they airlifted an organ from Madurai to Coimbatore.

“Like North Indians, where many people used copter services, we want to popularise among the public in this part of Tamil Nadu,” they added.

A tourist operator Sam Antony having his office on Seven Roads here welcomed the helicopter service. It is something which would attract more tourists to visit the hill station and take a look at the scenic Kodai from a top view.

“From time immemorial, we have been taking the tourists in private cabs to seven or 10 spots for a price depending on the season and off-season.” The helicopter service looks innovative and attractive, he opined.